Officials testing future traffic configurations on Boush Street in Norfolk this Friday and Saturday, parking unavailable

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Parking on a portion of Boush Street in Norfolk will be closed from noon on Thursday through 4pm on Saturday for testing of possible future street configurations.

Testing is expected to run along Boush Street from City Hall Avenue to Brambleton Avenue.

The temporary test configuration will include one vehicular travel lane with a bus/bike/scooter lane along the outside lane. No parking lane would be including with this configuration.

During the test, the city will be conducting a survey to understand how Boush Street is currently being used and what user’s preference is: a dedicated bus/bike/scooter lane or a parking lane.

Testing is open to anyone, including pedestrians, bike and scooter riders. Officials are asking for volunteers to assist during the following times:

Friday, May 7th from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

Saturday, May 8th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Parking will reopen on Saturday afternoon.