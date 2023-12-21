SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A roadway worker was struck by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries in Suffolk on Dec. 21.
Around 2 p.m., officials said there was an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 6900 block of Crittenden Road.
After arriving, units found a contracted roadway worker with serious injuries. The worker was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The accident is currently under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.
