Officials close shellfish harvesting in parts of Hampton Roads after Dorian

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — State officials closed several local waterways to shellfish harvesting because of concerns over contaminants that could have been stirred up by Hurricane Dorian.

The emergency closure affects oysters and clams on portions of the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, the lower James River and Back River in Hampton and Poquoson.

The Virginia Department of Health announed the closure Friday as the then Category 1 hurricane brought heavy rainfall and storm surge to the region.

Health officials said microbiological and chemical pollution hazards make shellfish taken from these areas are “unacceptable for consumption.”

