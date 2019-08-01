Attorney dies after being hit by vehicle in front of courthouse in Courtland

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A longtime and well-known attorney in Franklin died Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Courtland.

WAVY’s Andy Fox reports Daniel Forbes was hit by a vehicle in front of the Southampton General and Juvenile and Domestic Relations court building on Main Street in Courtland.

Forbes’ law firm is located in Franklin, but he was reportedly in Courtland Thursday morning to file paperwork at the courthouse.

A spokesperson with the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an auto-pedestrian crash on Main Street was fatal. No other information was immediately available.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.