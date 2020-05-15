Officer tests positive for COVID-19 at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Western Tidewater Regional Jail announced that on May 14, one of its officers tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer’s last day in the facility was on May 7 during the evening shift. He was scheduled to work on May 11 and May 12 but called out sick because he was not feeling well.

After displaying symptoms that align with the virus, he was tested for COVID-19.

The officer received a positive test result and immediately notified his supervisor.

Regional Jail Officials notified the Health Department and after assessing the situation, they advised that the risk for exposures to others was low.

Jail officials said that the assessment was based on “the date and time of the onset of the officer’s symptoms, the use of mask and other personal protective equipment by staff, previous preventative measures in place at the facility including screening and temperature checks of staff and visitors entering the building and the limiting of movement within the facility.”

Regional jail officials were advised to monitor anyone who came in contact with the officer and if they become symptomatic, they should isolate and get tested.

After the positive result, the Regional jail staff immediately re-screened and medically assessed all inmates in the area where the officer was assigned.

No inmates are reported as symptomatic and all staff members who worked closely with the officer, although not required, are getting tested as an extra precaution.

Friends and family visits remain canceled until further notice. Attorneys are still allowed to visit.

More information can be found online.

