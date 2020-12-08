Officer medevaced with serious injuries after crash Monday night in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County police officer was seriously injured in a crash Monday night.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 10:40 p.m. on southbound Route 30 at Stonehouse.

The preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Kia Sorento, Lucy Maxwell, crossed over the northbound lanes of Route 30 from the westbound 227 exit ramp into the median, and tried to cross over the southbound lanes heading toward the I-64 west on ramp when she drove into the path of a marked JCC PD vehicle, a Dodge Charger.

In the process, the Charger was pushed off the road into a tree, entrapping the officer inside. The officer was flown to VCU Medical Center with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police say.

Maxwell and her passenger had non life-threatening injuries. She was charged with failure to yield right of way.