PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating an “officer-involved shooting” on Thursday in the Port Norfolk area of the city.

Police say it happened in the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, near Woodrow Street. The call came in at 10:34 a.m.

Police haven’t said who was shot, only referring to it as an “officer-involved shooting.” It does appear to be domestic-related, based on interviews with two neighbors. Police entered the home and shots were fired, a neighbor said. The neighbor said they heard five shots.

A male believed to be a family member who was shot was brought out of the home, a neighbor said, and chest compressions were done on him before he was taken to a local hospital. This happened on the bottom floor of a duplex.

