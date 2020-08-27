Off-duty Norfolk police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter for January shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – An off-duty Norfolk Police Officer has just been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Chesapeake that happened back in January.

An investigation was launched after the deadly afternoon shooting in the 2600 block of Bainbridge Boulevard in Chesapeake on January 19.

Chesapeake Police announced on August 27 that at the direction of the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, 34-year-old Edmund Hoyt has been charged in the death of 42-year-old Kelvin White.

Officials said Hoyt turned himself in to the Chesapeake City Jail, where he was served with a warrant for voluntary manslaughter. He is being held on a no bond status.

Hoyt was off-duty and not in uniform when he responded to the address on Bainbridge Blvd. on January 19, according to police. He was responding to a call about a man with a weapon.

Investigators say Hoyt confronted the man, identified as Kelvin White, and they got into a physical confrontation.

A search warrant obtained by WAVY News 10 states that White produced a knife during the confrontation before he was shot.

White was immediately transported to a local hospital, but died from his injuries.

During an interview with family members in January, they told 10 On Your Side White suffered from schizophrenia. His brother, Maurice White, questioned if the shooting could have been avoided.

“Why wasn’t the City of Chesapeake involved in this besides a person in another district, had control, that was not actually dressed as an officer? To have control and to handle this the way he wanted,” Maurice asked back in January.

The search warrant also confirms that White suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the shooting. Police said he was being treated for his mental health at Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare.

Sgt. William Pickering confirmed that Hoyt is still employed by the Norfolk Police Department, but that he has been on administrative duty since the shooting. Hoyt joined the NPD in 2018.

