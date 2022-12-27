NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion senior guard Tyreek Scott-Grayson was named the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball player of the week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Scott-Grayson, second on the team in scoring (12.9 ppg), assists (33), steals (13) and third in rebounding (4.8 rpg) matched a career-high with 30 points and hit a career-best six 3-pointers in Old Dominion’s 78-77 win over George Mason, including three-straight in a 14-4 early second half run to help the Monarchs to take the lead.

His 30-point game gave him an even 1,000 for his college career.

The Monarchs (8-4) begin conference play Thursday when they host Arkansas State (8-5) at 7 p.m. at Chartway Arena.