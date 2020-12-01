ODU’s Broderick wins national honor from 400 Years of African American History Commission

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Leaders with the 400 Years of African American History Commission are honoring longtime Old Dominion University President John Broderick for his work to help African Americans.

President Broderick was among 399 other individuals who were acknowledged in the organization’s “Distinguished 400 Award.”

The award commemorates the 400th anniversary since the first Africans landed at Old Point Comfort (now Fort Monroe) by honoring 400 individuals to acknowledge and highlight their roles as trailblazers and champions for African Americans.

Three other Hampton Roads residents also were named Distinguished 400 Award winners: former Portsmouth City Manager Lydia Pettis Patton and Norfolk State University professors Cassandra Newby-Alexander and Colita Fairfax.

Broderick, who’s been ODU’s president since 2008, is set to retire in 2021. He’s the longest serving ODU president.

