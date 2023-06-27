NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been four days since five people aboard the Titan submersible were declared dead. Search crews found bits of debris from the vessel 1,600 feet from the Titanic.

U.S. Navy officials called it a catastrophic implosion.

Closer to home, 10 On Your Side spoke with Fred Dobbs, the head of Ocean and Earth Sciences at Old Dominion University, about deep sea dives.

Dobbs told us outer space is more thoroughly mapped out than our own planet Earth.

“We know much more about the surface of the moon, we know much more about the surface of Mars than we do the surface of the ocean floor,” Dobbs said.

Before becoming a professor at ODU, Dobbs was a scientist with the University of Hawaii, diving in the Pisces V to study bacteria. He also spent time on the Alvin at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution studying whale skeletons.

Both the Pisces V and Alvin are submersibles.

“Quite unlike Titan, these are different designs entirely,” Dobbs said. “Pisces V and the Alvin, people are just inside spheres that are six feet in diameter. It’s designed to take these tremendous pressures that exist at depth. It’s a little crowded in there with a pilot and three people.”

Dobbs has descended as deep as 1,200 meters and recalls the experience.

“In addition to figuring out how to sit, they tell you to bring your sweatshirt,” Dobbs said. “It gets very cold. Most of the ocean is cold, dark and deep. Even in Hawaii we’d just be in shorts and a t-shirt when we started out, but by the end of a six or eight-hour dive, we’d have on two sets of sweats trying to stay warm,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs also remembered getting creative when it came to having to use the bathroom on a submersible.

“There is no marine sanitation device on board,” Dobbs said. “They are no toilets so instead plastic bags are the order of the day.”

Dobbs told 10 On Your Side he was fascinated by the knowledge he gained from his dives. These days he prefers to stay closer to sea level, but still followed the news of the Titan disaster.

“There’s still a lot of exploration that needs to be done,” Dobbs said. “I’m happy with the pictures. There’s a lot of debate swirling around right now as to whether there should be tourism at the site of this disaster of decades and decades ago. Me? I think it should be left alone and if not revered, respected.”