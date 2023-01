ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at student recreation center.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University Police were investigating a report of shots fired at the student recreation center Wednesday.

The school sent out an ODU alert around 6:25 p.m., and police asked that people stay out of the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call ODU Police at 757-683-4000.