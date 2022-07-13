NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion men’s basketball has released the schedule for its first season in the new version of the Sun Belt Conference.

The Monarchs will play each of the teams in the Sun Belt East Division twice: JMU, Appalachian State Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Marshall. They’ll also face West Division foes Louisiana, Arkansas State and Southern Mississippi at home.

The home matchup against JMU is on February 2.

ODU’s yet to release their full schedule for the 2023-23, but it won’t include longtime rival VCU going forward.

ODU went just 13-19 last season, but the roster is completely different, with six transfers and an incoming freshman. Jason Wade, who missed the last 2 1/2 seasons, will also return for the Monarchs.