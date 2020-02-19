ODU hosts Hampton Roads’ LGBTQ career week and expo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The second-annual LGBTQ expo will be taking place on March 17-21 at Old Dominion University.

The events of the expo will take place in the Big Blue Room at Chartway Arena on the ODU campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will include more than 40 recruiters from area corporations, non-profit organizations and government agencies.

On March 21, prospective LGBTQ job seekers, interns, and volunteers can meet with employers, volunteer groups and internship recruiters from OutWork 757.

On March 5, expo recruiters and other businesses and organizations can attend a Diversity and Inclusion Seminar by the Hampton Roads Business Outreach (HRBOR), the region’s LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce.

From March 17-20, the ODU Human Resources Office will hold a series of seminars for the LGBTQ jobseeker that cover topics such as time management, dressing for success, communication skills and more.

The expo’s producer, Eric Hause, understands how important to it is to hold events for the LGBTQ community here in Hampton Roads.

“While LGBTQ hiring events are becoming commonplace in larger metropolitan areas, OutWork757 is only one of two in the Commonwealth,” he said, ” The reason this one is a success is because the LGBTQ workforce is finding affirmative companies and organizations in Hampton Roads that actively recognize their unique needs.” Eric Hause, expo producer

Admission is FREE, so make sure to register and have your resume on hand. There will be free resume checks and career counselors there, as well as free and anonymous HIV/STD testing there as well.

More Norfolk News: