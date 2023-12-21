(WAVY) — Old Dominion’s head basketball coach Jeff Jones was admitted to a local hospital in Honolulu on Wednesday, Dec. 20, after suffering a heart attack.
Jones is expected to make a full recovery, and is being held for observation for the next 48-72 hours, officials said.
Jones isn’t expected to be available during the ESPN Diamond Head Classic starting Thursday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. through Sunday. Assistant Coach Kieran Donohue will be the interim head coach for the entirety of the tournament.
No additional information is available at this time.
