NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University has received $650,000 in federal funding to help its nursing program.

The funding included in the fiscal year 2023 government funding bill is awarded by the Health Resources & Services Administration’s Advanced Nursing Education Workforce (ANEW) Program, which “seeks to increase the number of primary care nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists, and certified nurse midwives trained and prepared to provide primary care services, mental health and substance use disorder care, and/or maternal health care by supporting the training of advanced practice registered nursing (APRN) students in these disciplines.”

The funding will provide ODU with financial assistance for tuition, transportation, housing and other needs for students, as well as funding to help retain and recruit faculty. VCU also received more than $350,000 for their nursing programs.

“Nurses deliver essential care to Virginians every day, and we should do everything we can to help ensure they have access to the training they need,” the senators said in a press release. “We’re glad VCU and ODU are receiving these funds to support their nursing programs and help more nursing students afford and advance their educations.”