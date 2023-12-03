NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion has a familiar foe in this year’s Famous Toastery Bowl on Dec. 18 in Charlotte.

The Monarchs (6-6) will play former Conference USA rival Western Kentucky (7-5) on Monday, Dec. 18 at UNC Charlotte’s Jerry Richardson Stadium. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. ET. on ESPN.

The bowl was supposed to be the Bahamas Bowl, but it was moved to Charlotte in November due to ongoing renovations at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau. It’s expected to return to the Bahamas next year.

ODU comes into the game on a two-game winning streak, beating both Georgia Southern and Georgia State to secure bowl eligibility. The Georgia State game at home saw the Monarchs roll off 11 straight points in last three minutes, on a field goal, safety and game-winning touchdown as time expired, to cap a miraculous comeback. They were down 21-0 at the half.

This marks the second bowl game in three years for head coach Ricky Rahne.

Read more about the bowl berth here.