CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY) — A late goal line stand and another blocked field goal in overtime sealed a improbable 21-point fourth quarter comeback for Western Kentucky against Old Dominion on Monday in the first Famous Toastery Bowl.

The Hilltoppers, who trailed by as many as 28 points in the second quarter, got it to overtime just moments before thanks to a 4th down touchdown pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Caden Veltkamp.

ODU opened overtime with a chance to take a touchdown lead with a first and goal, but were stuffed and had a second kick in the game from Ethan Sanchez blocked.

All the Hilltoppers had to do was hit a short field goal to clinch the game.

The 6-foot-6 Veltkamp, who had previously thrown just six passes in his college career, finished 40 of 52 from the air, with five touchdowns and 370 yards for Hilltoppers.

With the win, Western Kentucky will end the year at 8-5. ODU fell to 6-7 overall.

This is a breaking article. Look for more coverage from the WAVY Sportswrap team coming up.