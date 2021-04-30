ODU Downs Charlotte 8-3 in series opener behind Battle’s two home runs

(ODU SPORTS) NORFOLK, Va. – The No. 25 Old Dominion baseball team took down No. 15 Charlotte to open the four-game series at the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex on Friday afternoon. Kyle Battle knocked in a team-high three RBIs, highlighted by two home runs and a double.



“Offensively, Battle is the hero today with a big day,” ODU head coach Chris Finwood said. “What the guys did the best, was getting one run in the sixth, seventh and eighth to turn a 5-3 game into an 8-3 game. Two of those runs were with two outs. It was just a good day.”



ODU opened scoring right away with a Battle solo home run to lead off the first inning.



The Monarchs (29-10, 15-6 C-USA) extended their lead with a three spot in the second inning. Brock Gagliardi led off with a double, and Robbie Petracci delivered a two-run home run to put ODU up, 3-0. Battle knocked in Tommy Bell with a sacrifice fly to close out the second with a 4-0 lead over the 49ers.



Charlotte (30-12, 17-4 C-USA) got on the board with one run in the fourth inning, but the Monarchs responded in the bottom of the fourth, plating a run off an Andy Garriola RBI single.



The 49ers took back two runs in the fifth inning to trail 5-3.



ODU added a trio of insurance runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings for an 8-3 game.



“I thought we pitched really well,” Finwood said. “ Tommy Gertner got us into the game and did a good job. Gomez and Hartline threw five shutout innings to finish it up for us. Gomez came in when Charlotte was gaining some momentum. He was able to strike two guys out, which allowed us to get it back.”



On the hill, Gomez earned his fourth win of the season. The freshman notched four strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work in relief. Gertner made his 10th start, going 4.0 innings, allowing just one run and fanned four batters. Hartline made a team-high 17th appearance on the mound, tossing 2.0 innings to close out the game, striking out two.



At the plate, Battle went 3-for-3, notching his 13th home run of the season. The Glen Allen, Virginia native now joins the top-five of ODU’s all-time single season home run record list. Garriola, Gagliardi and Bell all had multi-hit performances on Friday.



Up Next

ODU and the 49ers will be back in action for a twinbill on Saturday at the Bud, beginning at 2 p.m.