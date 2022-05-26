NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several passengers have reported a foul odor causing illness aboard the Carnival Magic cruise ship docked in Norfolk.

The Coast Guard says it’s investigating the reports, but didn’t have additional information when contacted by 10 On Your Side.

A WAVY photojournalist spoke to multiple passengers on Thursday morning, and one man said he had a seizure and hit his head during the cruise.

Most of the passengers said the odor smells like paint, though some said it smelled like gas. Reports indicate it’s concentrated around the second and first decks.

The 3,690-passenger ship is homeported in Norfolk and goes to the Bahamas, Bermuda and more. It resumed cruises on Sunday, May 15.

This is a developing story and will be updated.