Ocracoke to reopen to visitors on Monday after Hurricane Dorian evacuation order

OCRACOKE ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Ocracoke Island was set to reopen to visitors at 5 a.m. Monday following an evacuation order issued in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

The storm caused major damage to the Hyde County island when it came through the eastern North Carolina region the first week of September.

Hyde County officials originally wanted to lift the order back in November, but a recent nor’easter that caused damage to the main road on the Outer Banks, NC 12, delayed the process. NC 12

Ocracoke homeowners were allowed to return to the island September 9.

FEMA denied individual aid to Ocracoke following the storm, but Governor Roy Cooper signed a declaration in October to help residents with disaster relief.