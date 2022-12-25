OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – Road conditions in the Outer Banks are improving, but there may still be patches of ice along Colington Road, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday morning.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to be cautious of ice in areas that have experienced flooding over the past few days in the Manteo, Wanchese and Manns Harbor areas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In the Cape Hatteras area, NC 12 has improved significantly from the Oregon Inlet Bridge to the Hatteras Ferry, it said, but there still may be small areas of sand, water and ice on the road in spots where flooding has taken place.

It advises people to use extreme caution if driving Sunday.