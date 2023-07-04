WAKEFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – The National Weather Service in Wakefield is warning people of the impact they are having due to the new Twitter limits.

According to a tweet from NWS Wakefield, they are unable to see tweeted reports of severe weather and associated damages due to the limits on the number of tweets and account can view.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced the new tweet limits as part of an attempt to relieve the company’s overload web infrastructure. Musk says accounts that do not pay for a monthly subscription to the social media platform will only be able to read 800 posts per day. Those that pay for the subscription will be able to view up to 8,000.

NWS Wakefield is asking those who would like to report severe damage or damage to call the office directly at 757-899-2415.