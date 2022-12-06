VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach History Museums, Norfolk State University and the Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Alumni and Friends Association will host the final panel discussion of 2022, “Black Health & Wellness: Unwrapping Myth and Suspicion,” as they continues celebrating Black history year-round.

The free, quarterly virtual panel series began in February and has gone on throughout the year.

The program will stream on Zoom from noon to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15, and will address some historic myths and suspicions, and where they came from. There will be discussion on the myths to open doors to access, understanding and resources for improving health and wellness in the future.

Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, an endowed professor of Virginia Black History and Culture at Norfolk State, will moderate the panel. It will be an open discussion format and the public will be able to ask questions or contribute with help from the moderator.

The featured panelists include:

Terrance Afer-Anderson, president and CEO of the TerraVizion Entertainment Network, and retired chief media and public relations writer for the Norfolk Department of Health

Dr. Joseph V. Boykin Jr., medical director for the Wound Healing Program, Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, and professor of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine

Dr. Timothy Goler, assistant professor of sociology and Director of Research for the Center for African American Public Policy, Norfolk State University, and senior advisor, Equity & Community Affairs, Morino Ventures, LLC

Dr. Keith Newby Sr., cardiologist and president/founder, Fort Norfolk Plaza Medicine, and medical director, Health Equity Sentara Healthcare

Visit NSU’s event website to register for the event.

For more information about the panel discussion, email Hillary Plate, cultural programming and grants coordinator for the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department, at hplate@vbgov.com.