NORFOLK (WAVY) – Joe Bryant Jr.’s stellar 25 point performance carried Norfolk State past Coppin State and into the semifinal round of the MEAC tournament.

Bryant was active on both sides of the ball tonight as he tallied four steals, drained two three-pointers from deep and was 100% from the free throw line.

NSU’s Kris Bankston also an electric night, posting a double-double with a dominate 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Spartans face off against North Carolina Central at 8 p.m. at Scope Arena.

Only four teams remain now, as Howard University and Maryland-Eastern Shore are set to tip-off at 6 p.m. Friday.