Norfolk State, Hampton among HBCUs to receive combined $10M from beer and spirits maker Diageo

NEW YORK (WAVY/AP) — British-based beer and spirits maker Diageo is giving a combined $10 million to 25 historically Black colleges and universities across the United States, and on that list are two local schools.

Both Hampton University and Norfolk State University will be recipients of the award which the company says will be available for HBCU students across different disciplines and majors.

The funds will be distributed according to each institution’s financial aid process.

The money will create endowments to help colleges financially assist students. The company says it will also create innovation hubs at some of the colleges, providing students with experience, mentorships, guest lecturers, and helping faculty developing curriculum.

“We are proud to partner with these esteemed institutions and to do our part to help shape a more equitable society by providing opportunities for future leaders,” said Debra Crew, president, Diageo North America. “This initiative further deepens Diageo’s commitment to making a long term and sustainable impact on underrepresented communities.”

The company also says that with the goal of helping to change the complexion of the beverage alcohol industry, Diageo North America has committed to taking a step to build a pipeline of talented leaders through an internship platform over the coming years.

The program will provide opportunities for HBCU students to gain valuable work experience at a fast pace that could help them with their future career aspirations or jump-start their career in the consumer goods industry.

Diageo makes Guinness beer, Johnnie Walker whiskies and Smirnoff vodka among other brands.

Read the full release here.