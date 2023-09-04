NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State men’s basketball coach Robert Jones held another back to school drive on Labor Day in Norfolk.

This year’s event went from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Echols Hall on NSU’s campus.

Jones and NSU players gave out free bookbags and other school supplies. There were also bounce houses, face paint and more.

Jones has coached the Spartans since 2013, leading them to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022. He was also named MEAC Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2021.