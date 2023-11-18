NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Public Schools’ Student Snack and Supper Club provides meals to all children under the age of 18 at participating schools.

Students are served nutritious meals and snacks in a safe environment where they can eat with their friends and participate in constructive activities.

The federally funded At-Risk Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) is free and does not require parents or guardians to fill out an application.

For more information about times and locations click here.