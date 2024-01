NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A former Warwick High School student accused of killing a 17-year-old Woodside High School student in 2021 has been found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The jury’s verdict came after about an hour of deliberation on Wednesday, day two of Batten’s trial, WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson reports.

Wednesday’s verdict came after Batten’s original trial on murder charges ended in a mistrial.

This article is breaking and will be updated.