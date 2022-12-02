EASTVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Jaime Cole has resigned five months into her term as superintendent of Northampton County Public Schools.

Associate Superintendent Lisa Martin announced Friday that the NCPS School Board voted to accept Cole’s resignation, effective immediately. An announcement for the board’s meeting called it “an unexpected personnel matter.”

The board is expected to discuss and take action on the appointment of an interim superintendent at their meeting on Thursday, December 8. Martin will serve as acting superintendent in the meantime.

“During this transition, please know that my focus will continue on learning, listening, helping to bridge communication gaps, and building trust,” Martin said. “I want to ensure that our efforts remain focused on the needs of our students, teachers, staff members, parents, and communities. Should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me.”

Cole was appointed superintendent back in June and her term began on July 1. She previously served as Northampton’s associate superintendent for instruction, after moving to the Shore from Arizona. She succeeded former Superintendent Charles Lawrence.