EASTVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Northampton County, Virginia, schools are closing early on Thursday due to reports of flooding in the area.

Northampton County Public Schools says Northampton Middle and High will dismiss at 9:45 a.m.

Occohannock and Kiptopeke elementary schools will dimiss at 10:15 a.m.

Heavy rain and flooding are the biggest threats from Thursday’s weather. Read more in Ricky Matthew’s weather blog.