CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) — The YMCA of South Hampton Roads is breaking ground on a new gymnasium adjacent to the new Northampton County YMCA on November 17, 2022.

The new gymnasium will house youth and adult sports, basketball and other sport courts, and will be the location of summer camps and community events. It will also provide the community with space for stadium-style seating.

The campaign to raise funds for the new YMCA facility, which opened in May 2021, was the fastest and most widely supported capital campaign in the YMCA of South Hampton Roads’ history. In 8 months, $4.5 million was raised by doners. Fundraising is still being sought for the gym, as the YMCA has currently raised $1 million of the $2 million total cost.

The groundbreaking for the gym will occur at 3 p.m. on November 17, 2022. The event is free and open to the public and will be followed by a fundraiser and a celebration from 4-7 p.m. at the Cape Charles Brewing Company, 2198 Stone Road, Cape Charles.