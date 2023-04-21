CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) – The YMCA of South Hampton Roads is preparing to host Project 1844, a day of service designed to give back to the community on Saturday, April 22.

Project 1844 is expected to bring the community together as they volunteer their time to donate a collective total of 1,844 hours of service to YMCAs near them.

“The Y was founded in 1844 and we have a rich history of bringing people together in service to the community,” said Todd Heinecke, VP of Operations. “We chose the name ‘Project 1844’ to honor that history and to reflect what we’re aiming to do on April 22nd.”

The organization is inviting members of the community to join in and be a part of something bigger, officials say. Volunteering for Project 1844 not only gives back to the Y, but also provides opportunities for connection and growth.

Volunteers will do everything from planting flowerbeds, to pressure washing, to painting. To find out more or to become a volunteer, visit YMCA’s Project 1844 page.

To find out more about the YMCA of South Hampton Roads, head to their official website.