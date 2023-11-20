NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Northampton County Public Schools were approved for an 81 million dollar contract to enhance school facilities.

The contract with M.B. Kahn Construction Company, Inc. got unanimous approval for the renovation and construction of new facilities across the school division. Northampton County Public Schools has said that this investment marks a pivotal moment in their commitment to provide an exceptional learning environment for their students and facility.

The approved contract will include upgrades to existing infrastructure and the construction of new facilities designed to meet the evolving needs of the educational community.

Part of the project involves demolishing portions of the original 1954 high school, renovating the 1978 addition and the introduction of an additional 86,000 square feet of new construction.

Once finished, Northampton Middle School will have a dedicated classroom wing, gym and separate cafeteria space. The middle school will share an auditorium, a fine arts space and an elective instructional space with Northampton High School.

Northampton County Public Schools states that they are thankful to the Board of Supervisors for their continued support of the school system, and are excited about the project.