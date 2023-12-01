NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Police is investigating a pedestrian crash that resulted in a fatality on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2:36 p.m. on Nov. 30, state police were called to investigate a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Stone Road in Northampton County.

Officials say that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta turned onto Stone Road where the driver then struck 84-year-old Priscilla Richmond in the roadway.

Richmond was med-flight to Norfolk General Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The state police reconstruction team also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

No charges have been placed at this time and the crash still remains under investigation.