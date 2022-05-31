NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Northampton County Public Schools wants to hear from families that have a child with disabilities.

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is required to report to the U.S. Department of Education the number of parents with children with disabilities who report that their schools are involved in providing them services.

The annual family engagement survey will help VDOE collect additional information to identify training needs related to the special education processes.

Parents and guardians who have more than one child receiving special education services are asked to submit one survey for each child receiving services.

To take the survey for Northampton County Public Schools, CLICK HERE.