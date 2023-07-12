NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Northampton County is switching to a new recycling vendor starting in August, but is still looking for one to take glass recycling.

The county says their current vendor, Tidewater Fibre Corporation, is ceasing operations on the Shore, so they’ll be using Shore Waste going forward.

The Salisbury-based company works in cooperation with Eagle Recycling to take single-stream recycling production, but doesn’t take glass. If you put glass in recycling bins the whole load will be rejected.

The county says a separate container will be placed at the county’s convenience centers to take glass while they look for a vendor that accepts glass.