Man sentenced for stealing credit card info from gas pumps on Eastern Shore

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Cuban man will spend about three years behind bars after skimming several gas pumps on the Eastern Shore.

Court documents show that 38-year-old Denis Monsibaez Diaz was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud. The charges stem from attempting to steal over $200,000 from skimming devices on gas pumps located in Northampton County.

Diaz, a Cuban national, and several co-conspirators placed skimming devices on gas pumps to steal credit and debit bank card numbers, along with the PINs, of the customers that used their cards at the gas pumps.

Officials say Diaz and his co-conspirators used the stolen information to withdraw money from the victims’ bank accounts and purchase prepaid debit gift cards.

He is the seventh person sentenced for this conspiracy. Over the course of several years, officials attribute them to more than $5 million in losses. Many of those involved were known for stealing this sort of information all over the country.

Officials with the Department of Justice say 33-year-old Yasmani Granja Quijada was the leader of the crew and traded more than 9,800 stolen credit card numbers using his email account over the past few years. He was sentenced to a decade in prison in January 2021.

As part of their investigation, FBI and U.S. Marshals Service seized several luxury cars and a boat that were bought with the stolen funds.

DOJ officials say several conspirators remain at large.