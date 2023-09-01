CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) – The Cape Charles Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, a black SUV was found speeding by the Eastville Police Department. After attempting to issue a citation, the vehicle sped away. Eastville Police then notified Cape Charles Police, who attempted to intercept the vehicle.

After traveling around multiple streets, a police officer used his own vehicle to force the fleeing vehicle into a tree in Central Park. The driver fled, and passengers in the vehicle were detained, then released.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department, Accomack County Sheriff’s Department, Virginia State Police, and Eastville Police all searched for the driver. The search lasted until the early morning hours Wednesday.

A warrant has been issued for the driver’s arrest. Police believe he left Cape Charles.

The investigation remains ongoing.