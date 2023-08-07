CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) – A $1 million grant has been given to The Cape Charles Rosenwald School Restoration Initiative to aid in Phase II of the school’s restoration.

The Rosenwald School was built in the 1920s and 1930s by Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald with the purpose of educating Black students.

The schoolhouse closed in 1966 after the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision, which outlawed segregated public schooling.

After a half decade of vacancy, the Cape Charles Rosenwald School Restoration Initiative has started the restoration of the schoolhouse.

The $1 million dollar grant will go towards Phase II of this restoration, which will cover the costs for systems such as electricity, plumbing, drainage, sewage and more.

The restored building will act as a community center for entrepreneurs, social gatherings, and education.

“The event spaces will attract visitors and tourism spending, boost property values, attract new residents, support local businesses and create jobs,” representatives for the initiative said.

For more information on the Cape Charles Rosenwald School Restoration Initiative, visit their website.