NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Northampton County.

According to Virginia State Police, the call for the crash came in around 9:30 p.m. on Cobb Station Road, east of Cheriton Cross Road.

VSP says the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado, identified as 34-year-old Nelson Cruz, was driving westbound on Cobb Station Rd. when he ran off the road and struck several trees, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

Cruz was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. Police say Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is unknown at this time if speed or alcohol were a contributing factor in the accident.