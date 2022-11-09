NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 14-year-old boy is wanted for the attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer in Northampton County.
According to police, 14-year-old Jamarion Javion-Steven Lafferty is wanted on the following charges:
- Attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer
- Attempted murder by mob
- Attempted malicious wounding
- Attempted malicious wounding by mob
- Shooting an occupied vehicle
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile
Police say to contact law enforcement if you know the whereabouts of Lafferty and to not take action on your own.
The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is also offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Lafferty’s arrest.