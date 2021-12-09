Northam to stop by Norfolk State on ‘Thank You, Virginia’ tour, visit Fort Monroe

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is stopping by Norfolk State University on Thursday as part of his “Thank You, Virginia” tour, and visiting Fort Monroe, as he marks the final days of his governorship.

He’s expected to make an announcement about higher education during the stop at NSU at 12:30 p.m. Earlier this week Northam announced a proposal for a $2.4 billion increase in funding for pre-K through 12th grade, including a 10 percent raise for teachers.

He’ll stop by Fort Monroe at 2:30 p.m. to sign the deed for the fort’s Chamberlin property, and wrap up his schedule Thursday with a trip to Virginia Union University in Richmond.

