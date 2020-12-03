Northam sets special election date for vacant 90th House of Delegates District seat

House of Delegates members walk past the south portico at around 8:30 p.m. at the end of the veto session at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The House members were meeting outside under a tent instead of in the House Chamber in order to practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A date has been set for a special election in Virginia’s 90th House of Delegates District.

The seat was left vacant by Delegate Joe Lindsey, who resigned last month to take an appointment as a general district court judge in Norfolk. He held the seat since 2014.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the special election will be held on January 5, 2021. Candidates have until December 7 to file paperwork to appear on the ballot.

Councilwoman Angelia Williams Graves announced her candidacy for the vacant 90th District seat last month. Graves has served on Norfolk’s City Council since 2010.

Virginia’s 90th House of Delegates District covers parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.