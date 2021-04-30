Northam announces expanded manufacturing operations in Norfolk, 40 new jobs expected

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that Dante Valve Company is expected to invest $1.9 million to expand its operations in Norfolk.

The company will add 10,000 square feet to its current facility on Ballentine Boulevard. The expansion is expected to add 40 new jobs.

“A Mid-Atlantic location with close proximity to the world’s largest naval base in Norfolk positions the company to reach target markets and better fulfill the needs of its customers,” Northam said in a press release.

The company, which was founded in 1960 in California, first expanded to Norfolk in 2007. It manufactures Danco pressure relief valves, which are primarily used on a naval vessels such as aircraft carriers and submarines, and also assembles and distributes other products.