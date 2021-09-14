North Carolina man accused of sex crimes against children arrested on 10 warrants

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Gates County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation arrested a Gates County man accused of sex crimes against juvenile females.

The Gates County Sheriff’s Facebook page reports Anthony Harris was arrested on September 9 after search warrants were executed on his properties at 15 Mallory Buck Road, 25 Mallory Buck Road, and 1012 Drum Hill Road in Gates, North Carolina.

Harris was charges and arrested on 10 warrants involving sex crimes against juvenile females, and is placed under a $1,000,000 cash bond.

Agents say they preformed a great deal of surveillance and intelligence gathering, including interviews.

Contact the oheriff’s office at (252) 357-0210 if you have any information to pass along regarding the arrest of Harris.