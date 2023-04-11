The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Harris Teeter will be hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, April 12.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all Harris Teeter locations.

The grocery store chain is looking for qualified associates to work in retail operations, looking to fill roles such as produce clerks, bakery clerks, baggers, plus hourly and salaried leadership roles.

Harris Teeter offers resources and benefits to associates such as medical benefits, life insurance, 401(k), paid vacation and paid personal days, plus paid days for jury duty and bereavement, and flexible scheduling.

“We are eager to welcome new associates to the Harris Teeter family who will help us live our purpose to enrich lives,” said Lauren Furr, Director of Learning and Development & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “We are excited to hire full-time and part-time associates who are seeking a career with a purpose.”

According to Harris Teeter officials, at their last three hiring events, the company made offers to more than 1,000 candidates.

If you’re interested in joining the Harris Teeter team, visit any location and head to the Customer Service Desk. There, you can ask to speak with an interviewer and be interviewed the same day. All candidates will be looked at and will be able to discuss job opportunities.

You can also head to Harris Teeter’s official website to explore available jobs and apply online ahead of time. This step is preferred but not mandatory for an interview.