Norfolk’s Wilma Modlin recognized as one of Virginia’s most outstanding crossing guards

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, a beloved Norfolk crossing guard is getting a big “thank you.”

Wilma Modlin, who’s been a crossing guard for the past 10 years for Norfolk’s Oceanair Elementary School, was just selected as one of Virginia’s most outstanding crossing guards for 2019. Modlin was one of only six recipients among 70 nominees.

There are many reasons why Modlin was nominated for this award, including her positive spirit and signature smile. Students and families refer to her as “Ms. Wilma.” She knows the walkers by name and makes it a point to compliment students on their safety and positive behaviors.

She also helps out with daycare vans, bus and traffic congestion, as well as the overall safety of students.

Ms. Wilma Modlin in action (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Public Schools)

Students and their families weren’t the only ones that noticed her dedication and love for this job. “I congratulate Ms. Modlin for receiving this honor,” Police Chief Larry D. Boone said. “Her dedication to the safety of our next generation of leaders is not only seen but felt by the students and staff at Oceanair Elementary School.”

Oceanair Principal Lenthia Willie-Clark said, “She is a constant positive presence and our community, staff and children all love her. She is so deserving of this recognition.”

“Ms. Wilma” was honored on the annual statewide Crossing Guard Appreciation Day on Feb. 12. This day is designed to say “thank you” to all of the wonderful and outstanding role models that help students everywhere cross the streets safely to and from school.

Latest Posts