NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time, we’re hearing from Norfolk’s new top cop, Police Chief Mark Talbot.

This is the first time we’ve heard from Talbot since he was hired from the Hampton Police Division. From crime stats, to new technology to stopping criminals, it was all on the table.

There was a lot of information unloaded during Tuesday’s Norfolk City Council work session. Talbot told council policing equity and the Real Time Crime Center are his main focus.

“We’re making sure that the behaviors officers are engaging in are fair and just and effective. Insuring work is fueled by data and intelligence that we have available,” Chief Talbot stated.

Data and intelligence such as Norfolk’s new Real Time Crime Center.

The center, which will be located on the 8th floor of City Hall, will be fully functional and staffed with police officers come fall. The center will be able to access more than 1,800 city-owned cameras to help fight crime. With permission, they would also be able to access cameras owned by Hampton Roads Transit, Old Dominion University, Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Norfolk Public Schools.

“We have to have the right intel, the right data that’s supporting the work that we’re doing,” Talbot said Tuesday.

In the meantime, the city has installed 172 license plate readers, or Flock cameras – all of which are currently in place and operational.

Talbot said he’s already seen success with Flock in locating stolen vehicles and catching violent offenders.

“Homicides are down 40%,” Talbot said.

Norfolk has had 15 homicides over the last four months compared to 25 this time last year. Sexual assaults and stolen vehicles are on the rise.

“The big challenge is with stolen vehicles that are up 30%,” Talbot said. “Kia’s are the vehicle most frequently being stolen in our city. Total crime overall is down 9%.”

Talbot plans to continue with quarterly safety updates as he looks to make an impact on a new police department and earn the trust of a new city.