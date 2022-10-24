NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Legacy Lounge will remain closed after a court denied its request for an injunction.

Tim Anderson, the attorney for Legacy, says he’s now filed an expedited appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court to try to reopen the business.

Legacy, on E. Plume Street, was recently shut down by the city as part of a larger campaign to crack down on businesses in the downtown area over concerns of possible violence. It had only been open for about two months when four people were shot, including a sheriff’s deputy, outside the club back in August.

The city revoked Legacy’s Conditional Use Permit (CUP), saying the club didn’t have marked security at the time. However, video that Legacy’s owners say is from that same night shows there was security.

Anderson said the suspect walked about 60 feet to his car and grabbed a gun after a fight broke out, and the club did everything it could in the situation.

“There is nothing any restaurant could have done to stop that from happening. There is no amount of security or police that could have stopped that from happening,” Anderson said. “This business did everything right and shutting them down is outrageous.”

Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer has said establishments in the downtown area can’t claim immunity for actions that happen outside their establishment. He says the city the city can trace incidents to things that happen inside an establishment.

California Burrito just down Granby Street was the fourth and latest nightclub to have its CUP revoked by the city. Owners there said they plan to stay open as a restaurant only.